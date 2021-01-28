China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] Stock trading around $8.24 per share: What’s Next?

China Recycling Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CREG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.72%. The company report on December 28, 2020 that China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd.

China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG; “CREG” or “the Company”), a leading industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, announced that Shanghai TCH Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai TCH”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has recently entered into an Equity Acquisition Agreement with Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. (“Taiying”) and each of its shareholders to acquire 100% ownership of Taiying and become its 100% controlling shareholder, subject to certain closing conditions. Shanghai TCH is acquiring TAIYING for a combination of cash and shares of CREG.

Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company commented: “We are excited about the opportunity to acquire Taiying. At a time when the development of pure electric vehicles and energy storage of new energy is thriving, Taiying has taken a leading role in completing the integration of the industrial chain and is capable of manufacturing products and investing and operating energy storage projects. Its products cover power battery and energy storage battery, mature technology of battery management system, accurate management of intelligent cloud platform of power station, perfect security measures and accurate remote control systems. Based on high-quality products, and with the advantage of the whole system integration technology, we believe Taiying can control the joint links more effectively, saving human resources for the company, greatly reducing the marginal cost, and improving the competitiveness of the company in the same industry. Its battery products highlight the advantages of high safety, long life and low cost, and we believe its standardized, large-scale, low-cost, high safety and flexible energy storage solutions for power stations are bound to attract more and more investment opportunities. We can not only rely on the integration advantage of the whole industrial chain of Taiying, quickly participate in the power battery supplier list, occupy the market, make this industry bigger and stronger; It can also enable enterprises to obtain valuable new sources of income and realize multiple benefits of energy, economy and environment.”.

Over the last 12 months, CREG stock rose by 148.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.87 million, with 2.69 million shares outstanding and 2.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 547.13K shares, CREG stock reached a trading volume of 2883730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Recycling Energy Corporation is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.50.

CREG Stock Performance Analysis:

China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.72. With this latest performance, CREG shares gained by 64.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 213.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Recycling Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1026.95. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1258.59.

Return on Total Capital for CREG is now -6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.46. Additionally, CREG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] managed to generate an average of -$548,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.China Recycling Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of CREG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREG stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 40,055, which is approximately 176.795% of the company’s market cap and around 15.65% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 26,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in CREG stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.18 million in CREG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Recycling Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in China Recycling Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CREG] by around 84,077 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,892 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,493 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,892 shares during the same period.