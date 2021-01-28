CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gain 114.41% so far this year. What now?

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] closed the trading session at $25.00 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.95, while the highest price level was $40.91. The company report on January 11, 2021 that CVM: Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 114.41 percent and weekly performance of 73.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 94.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 95.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 93.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 569.45K shares, CVM reached to a volume of 14688533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1649.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

CVM stock trade performance evaluation

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.01. With this latest performance, CVM shares gained by 95.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.37 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 16.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5188.28. CEL-SCI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5415.64.

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -110.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.65. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEL-SCI Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVM.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173 million, or 30.80% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,344,020, which is approximately -1.207% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,790,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.95 million in CVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.39 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 1,052,311 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,907,308 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 8,999,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,958,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,285 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 150,879 shares during the same period.