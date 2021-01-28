CapitalOne slashes price target on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] – find out why.

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.61%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that W&T Offshore Provides Operational and Financial Update.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) provided an operational and financial update regarding several matters including the consolidation of its two Alabama natural gas treatment facilities, the awarding of two blocks from the November 2020 federal Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”) lease sale, the semi-annual redetermination of the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility, and new crude oil hedges added.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Consolidation of Alabama Natural Gas Treatment FacilitiesW&T has substantially completed the consolidation of its two onshore natural gas treatment facilities that service the Mobile Bay area into the Onshore Treating Facility (“OTF”) which was acquired in 2019 from ExxonMobil. W&T is in the final stages of closing its Yellowhammer Plant and expects all natural gas produced from its Mobile Bay area assets will be treated in the OTF in late January. The OTF has more than sufficient capacity to meet W&T’s current and expected needs as it further develops its Mobile Bay and regional natural gas assets in the future. The consolidation of the facilities is expected to result in savings of approximately $5 million per year beginning in 2021.

Over the last 12 months, WTI stock dropped by -40.58%. The one-year W&T Offshore Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.17. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $370.27 million, with 141.62 million shares outstanding and 92.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, WTI stock reached a trading volume of 10888271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $3.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.61. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $249,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121 million, or 38.30% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,303,472, which is approximately 5.861% of the company’s market cap and around 34.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,323,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.43 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $9.63 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 4.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 6,019,380 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 8,284,178 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 35,157,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,461,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,087 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,787,796 shares during the same period.