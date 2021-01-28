Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] moved up 42.14: Why It’s Important

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE: BBW] gained 42.14% or 2.01 points to close at $6.78 with a heavy trading volume of 6448826 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Build-A-Bear Radio Brings Innovative Programs And TikTok Talent To Growing Audience.

Build-A-Bear Radio Launches Two New Shows To Kickoff The New Year.

Build-A-Bear Radio, a top family-focused radio station on the iHeart platform, announced the premiere of two new shows to its weekly lineup – Now Playing with The Sharpe Family Singers, a countdown show with a creative take, and Build-A-Biz, a podcast-inspired interview show for the “kidtrepreneur” in all of us.

It opened the trading session at $4.86, the shares rose to $8.40 and dropped to $4.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBW points out that the company has recorded 212.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -571.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 161.44K shares, BBW reached to a volume of 6448826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBW shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $13.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on BBW stock. On April 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for BBW shares from 13.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for BBW stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.44. With this latest performance, BBW shares gained by 71.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.37 for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.50 and a Gross Margin at +45.32. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for BBW is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.85. Additionally, BBW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] managed to generate an average of $61 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]

There are presently around $43 million, or 63.20% of BBW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBW stocks are: SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,355,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.46 million in BBW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $5.19 million in BBW stock with ownership of nearly -3.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE:BBW] by around 720,961 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 609,848 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,636,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,966,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,543 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 145,625 shares during the same period.