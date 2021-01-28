ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] Is Currently -14.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] loss -14.40% or -0.18 points to close at $1.07 with a heavy trading volume of 2513666 shares. The company report on January 20, 2021 that ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Entry of Sale and Purchase Agreement Regarding Issued Shares of Leaping Group Co., Ltd.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia and North America, announced that it entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement regarding issued shares of Leaping Group Co., Ltd. for the disposition of Leaping Group Co., Ltd. (“Leaping”).

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19 in China, the Company believes that it will take longer and additional capital for traditional entertainment and cinemas business like Leaping to recover. As previously announced, the Company has moved its headquarter in California and is transitioning to its new business model covering three major sectors: asset management, investment holding and media services. The management of the Company believes that the Company no longer has synergy with Leaping with its cinema advertising and cinema operation business. The Company and the management of Leaping also have different view of Leaping’s future business direction.

It opened the trading session at $1.10, the shares rose to $1.18 and dropped to $1.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATIF points out that the company has recorded -36.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, ATIF reached to a volume of 2513666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for ATIF stock

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, ATIF shares gained by 52.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8551, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3695 for the last 200 days.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1615.27 and a Gross Margin at -167.55. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.49.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, ATIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of -$153,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of ATIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 96,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 56,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in ATIF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $34000.0 in ATIF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:ATIF] by around 161,746 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 8,550 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 43,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,330 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8,550 shares during the same period.