American Resources Corporation [AREC] is 23.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] traded at a low on 01/27/21, posting a -12.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.40. The company report on January 27, 2021 that American Resources Corporation Enters into New Non-Dilutive Credit Facilities for up to $10 Million.

Credit facilities are backed by inventory and accounts receivables to provide added flexibility as it expands carbon production at its various complexes.

Strength of balance sheet enables Company to access additional low-cost, non-dilutive forms of financing structures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2695684 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Resources Corporation stands at 15.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.08%.

The market cap for AREC stock reached $80.54 million, with 26.79 million shares outstanding and 16.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, AREC reached a trading volume of 2695684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREC shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03.

American Resources Corporation [AREC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, AREC shares gained by 39.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 313.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 1.45 for the last 200 days.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -133.43 and a Gross Margin at -55.40. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.73.

Additionally, AREC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4,417.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Resources Corporation [AREC] managed to generate an average of -$4,727,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for American Resources Corporation [AREC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC.

Insider trade positions for American Resources Corporation [AREC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.10% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,065, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.20% of the total institutional ownership; EXANE DERIVATIVES, holding 91,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in AREC stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $0.1 million in AREC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 103,633 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 407 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 374,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,633 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 383 shares during the same period.