Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $154

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] surged by $8.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $216.00 during the day while it closed the day at $201.25.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that Brian Chesky, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Reuters NEXT summit on January 14, 2021. Mr. Chesky is scheduled to appear at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

To register to view the event, visit https://reutersevents.com/events/next/.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $120.00 billion, with 596.27 million shares outstanding and 101.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.33M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 10987624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $155.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 16.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.10.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB], while it was recorded at 186.76 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.36 and a Gross Margin at +75.10. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -17.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.44. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 27.10% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: AXEL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 28,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; ZWEIG-DIMENNA ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 19,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 million in ABNB stocks shares; and CUTLER GROUP LP, currently with $2.3 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 88,551 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,551 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.