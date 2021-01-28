AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] moved down -15.47: Why It’s Important

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] loss -15.47% or -1.85 points to close at $10.11 with a heavy trading volume of 7205691 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Acquisition of MicaSense for $23 Million.

Leading Drone Sensor Company Expected to Propel AgEagle’s Growth in the Global Commercial Drone Solutions Industry.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone systems and solutions provider, announced the Company has agreed to acquire MicaSense, Inc. from Parrot (Euronext Paris: PARRO), Europe’s leading drone group, in a combined cash and stock transaction valued at $23 million.

It opened the trading session at $10.70, the shares rose to $11.59 and dropped to $10.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAVS points out that the company has recorded 226.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -5221.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 7205691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 463.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for UAVS stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.46. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 53.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 226.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1704.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 12.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.80 and a Current Ratio set at 57.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $21 million, or 4.50% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 821,552, which is approximately 1243.129% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 303,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.58 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 1,934,764 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 256,422 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 114,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,076,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,772 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 112,366 shares during the same period.