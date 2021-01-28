AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] Stock trading around $9.75 per share: What’s Next?

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] jumped around 1.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.75 at the close of the session, up 17.61%. The company report on December 29, 2020 that AeroCentury Corp. Listing Standards Compliance Update.

After the receipt on September 11, 2020 of a deficiency letter from NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) notifying AeroCentury Corp. of its non-compliance with the NYSE American’s stockholders’ equity listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) – (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company submitted a plan to the NYSE American to bring the Company into compliance with such listing standards within 18 months of receipt of the deficiency letter, as disclosed in its report on Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 16, 2020. On November 25, 2020, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American notifying the Company of its acceptance of the Company’s plan and continuing the Company’s listing pursuant to an extension with a target completion date of March 11, 2022.

AeroCentury is an aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional aircraft and engines utilizing triple net leases. The Company’s aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

AeroCentury Corp. stock is now -9.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACY Stock saw the intraday high of $10.69 and lowest of $7.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.04, which means current price is +27.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ACY reached a trading volume of 1282975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]?

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for AeroCentury Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52.

How has ACY stock performed recently?

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.80. With this latest performance, ACY shares gained by 262.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.75 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +71.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.50.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 479.43. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$1,665,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings analysis for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AeroCentury Corp. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACY.

Insider trade positions for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 36,700, which is approximately 6.377% of the company’s market cap and around 22.60% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 21,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in ACY stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $16000.0 in ACY stock with ownership of nearly 60.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 2,936 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 58,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.