Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock Initiated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $109

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] closed the trading session at $88.67 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.21, while the highest price level was $91.00. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Playing to WIN: CEO’s of DraftKings, FansUnite, ESE and Activision Blizzard Embracing Trillion Dollar Millennials Demand for E-Sports & I-Gaming.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Millennials and GenZ now have $2.5 trillion in spending power, replacing Baby Boomers as the dominant consumer force. The global video gaming industry took in an estimated $180bn in 2020 – more than sports and movies worldwide. The new generation prefers interactive forms of entertainment such as video games and online betting on sports, and e-sports, and i-gaming. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.50 percent and weekly performance of -6.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 12125604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $98.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $75 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on ATVI stock. On July 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.44.

ATVI stock trade performance evaluation

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.96, while it was recorded at 92.70 for the last single week of trading, and 79.27 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.36 and a Gross Margin at +67.53. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.30.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.02. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $163,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 24.38%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,252 million, or 90.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,418,557, which is approximately -0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 55,102,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.05 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 1.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 46,520,616 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 48,927,534 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 567,592,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,040,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,595,333 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,946,195 shares during the same period.