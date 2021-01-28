21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] gain 0.72% so far this year. What now?

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] loss -12.41% on the last trading session, reaching $34.94 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that 21Vianet Announces Pricing of Offering of US$525 million Convertible Senior Notes.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, announced the pricing of its previously announced offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$525 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Company granted the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional US$75 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for expanding data center infrastructure, repaying the Company’s outstanding senior notes due 2021 and other general corporate purposes.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Notes will not bear regular interest and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. When issued, the Notes will be general, unsecured obligations of 21Vianet. The Notes will be convertible into cash, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each currently representing six Class A ordinary shares of the Company, or a combination of cash and ADSs, at the Company’s election. The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 18.3574 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$54.47 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 40% above the closing price of the Company’s ADSs on January 21, 2021, which was US$38.91 per ADS). The conversion rate is subject to the adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events under the terms of the Notes.

21Vianet Group Inc. represents 119.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.30 billion with the latest information. VNET stock price has been found in the range of $34.63 to $39.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 4254188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $39.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

Trading performance analysis for VNET stock

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.15. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.88, while it was recorded at 39.33 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.41. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.26. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$11,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET.

An analysis of insider ownership at 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]

There are presently around $2,617 million, or 77.30% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,853,383, which is approximately -3.174% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 5,356,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.68 million in VNET stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $149.01 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 26,284,760 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,794,154 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,518,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,597,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,641,685 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,135,140 shares during the same period.