why UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.75

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] traded at a low on 01/27/21, posting a -7.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.07. The company report on January 27, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2020 Q4 Earnings Conference Call Details.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9673281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UWM Holdings Corporation Class stands at 8.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.00%.

The market cap for UWMC stock reached $427.97 million, with 42.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 9673281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.84

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.46. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]

54 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 18,199,255 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,069,495 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,498,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,767,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,405,144 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 844,198 shares during the same period.