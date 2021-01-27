why MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.21

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] plunged by -$3.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.75 during the day while it closed the day at $30.79. The company report on January 26, 2021 that MINISO Partners with Bilibili on Two Co-branded Collections for Generation Z.

The branded variety retailer MINISO has teamed up with the popular Chinese video-sharing website Bilibili to launch two special product collections on January based on two of the platform’s beloved IP, the Bili Girls and Bilibili TV. The Bili Girls 22&33, which were voted by Bilibili users to represent the platform as mascots, are an animated sister duo comprised of 22, the vivacious older sister, and 33, the reserved younger sister, while Bilibili TV is the instantly-recognizable icon that forms part of the platform’s logo. These two collections follow in the footsteps of the two parties’ successful previous collaboration on the well-known Chinese animation “Heaven Official’s Blessing”. All products based on the two main characters in this animation – HuaCheng and XieLian have been popular with many Chinese fans.

“Generation Z has emerged as a primary consumer force, and their desire for products that speak to their personality and preferences has become part of the mainstream,” said Robin Liu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO. “Not only do they value experiences and playfulness, but they fully embrace their interests and hobbies, which bring them together in vibrant communities such as Bilibili. To better serve the needs of this lively new generation, MINISO seeks to offer the charming, distinctive products that ignite their passions, drawing on inspiration such as animation, e-sports, action figures, and the new Chinese aesthetic.”.

The market cap for MNSO stock reached $9.36 billion, with 303.98 million shares outstanding and 88.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, MNSO reached a trading volume of 1105945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 2.48

MNSO stock trade performance evaluation

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.72, while it was recorded at 31.53 for the last single week of trading.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +30.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 27.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Limited go to 3.47%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE:MNSO] by around 1,100 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNSO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,100 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.