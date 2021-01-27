why Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] jumped around 2.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.43 at the close of the session, up 12.77%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Hyliion Names Industry Veteran Matthew Loos as Senior Vice President, Marketing.

Loos’ extensive background leading brand strategy, overseeing new business development and increasing revenue growth for global, billion-dollar companies will help deliver on Hyliion’s commercial vision.

Loos brings over 20 years of experience designing and implementing product, pricing and program strategy at commercial transportation leaders including Bridgestone Americas.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is now 17.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYLN Stock saw the intraday high of $19.79 and lowest of $17.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.66, which means current price is +27.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 14993626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 1.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has HYLN stock performed recently?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.07. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 17.64 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]

There are presently around $135 million, or 22.60% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.68 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $7.0 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 1774.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 7,442,980 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,220,170 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,855,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,807,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,821,223 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 8,158,320 shares during the same period.