why Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.77

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.21 during the day while it closed the day at $7.02. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Antero Resources Announces Pricing of Upsized $700 Million Offering of Senior Notes.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”) announced the pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at par (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Antero Resources estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately $692 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and estimated expenses. Antero Resources intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all $311 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) not previously called for redemption at par plus accrued interest and to use the remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility. The redemption of all 2022 Notes not previously called for redemption is conditioned on the completion of the offering of the Notes. The offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the completion of such redemption.

Antero Resources Corporation stock has also loss -0.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AR stock has inclined by 75.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 151.61% and gained 28.81% year-on date.

The market cap for AR stock reached $1.84 billion, with 268.51 million shares outstanding and 223.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 7929576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $6.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 20.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 281.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +1.47. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.62.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.37. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$621,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,512 million, or 81.70% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,063,098, which is approximately 3.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,930,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.87 million in AR stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $124.8 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 38,109,512 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 33,288,025 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 143,945,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,342,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,479,810 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,863,962 shares during the same period.