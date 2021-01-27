Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 74.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.38. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of VIR-3434 for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Demonstrates Significant and Rapid Reduction in Hepatitis B Surface Antigen.

– Novel HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody with therapeutic vaccine potential demonstrated a mean HBsAg reduction from baseline of 1.3 log10 IU/mL by day eight –.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) announced initial topline data from its ongoing trial of VIR-3434 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Data from the first blinded cohort of eight patients, two of whom received placebo and six of whom received a single dose of 6 mg of VIR-3434, showed that six of eight patients achieved a mean reduction of 1.3 log10 IU/mL in serum hepatitis B virus surface antigen (HBsAg) by day eight, the day when nadir was achieved in most patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11501760 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vir Biotechnology Inc. stands at 22.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.20%.

The market cap for VIR stock reached $10.31 billion, with 125.81 million shares outstanding and 109.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, VIR reached a trading volume of 11501760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $58.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $54, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on VIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

How has VIR stock performed recently?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.61. With this latest performance, VIR shares gained by 146.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.70 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.18, while it was recorded at 49.61 for the last single week of trading, and 36.65 for the last 200 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2144.35. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2158.98.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -62.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$762,808 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Earnings analysis for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

There are presently around $5,373 million, or 88.30% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,283,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $873.09 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $428.2 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 1437.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 18,796,329 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,304,956 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 48,338,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,440,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,967 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,990,253 shares during the same period.