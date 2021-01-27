Wall Street Analyst Initiated The AES Corporation [AES]. What else is Wall St. saying

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] slipped around -1.67 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.56 at the close of the session, down -6.37%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that AES Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open to the media and the public in a listen-only mode by telephone and webcast. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-412-317-6061. The Conference ID for this call is 2262772. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”.

The AES Corporation stock is now 4.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AES Stock saw the intraday high of $26.36 and lowest of $24.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.67, which means current price is +6.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 10501418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $26.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 83.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.47. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.04, while it was recorded at 26.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.75 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.52. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.80%.

There are presently around $14,909 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,611,595, which is approximately -4.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,245,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in AES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -5.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 42,470,813 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 54,542,562 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 510,035,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,048,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,357,012 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,343,894 shares during the same period.