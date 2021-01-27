Wall Street Analyst Initiated Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] loss -9.59% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $31.25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15,243,903 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $2.05 per share. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,286,585 additional shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are being sold by Seelos.

BTIG is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. represents 54.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $107.62 million with the latest information. SEEL stock price has been found in the range of $2.23 to $2.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 13947548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for SEEL stock

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.02. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.61 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.02 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7399.20. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13668.00.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -2,163.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,996.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,996.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -690.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$8,542,500 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $14 million, or 10.40% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. with ownership of 2,033,020, which is approximately 49.88% of the company’s market cap and around 13.38% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 591,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 million in SEEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 1,436,672 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 711,492 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,974,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,122,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,378 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 130,959 shares during the same period.