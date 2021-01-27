Wall Street Analyst Initiated GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. What else is Wall St. saying

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] jumped around 0.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.95 at the close of the session, up 16.44%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that GeoVax Awarded NIH Grant to Advance COVID-19 Vaccine Development.

Company Focused on Single-dose Vaccine Against Multiple COVID Strains.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded the Company a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant in support of its development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

GeoVax Labs Inc. stock is now 76.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOVX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.49 and lowest of $5.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.80, which means current price is +83.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 3342132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

How has GOVX stock performed recently?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.47. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 82.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -201.76. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$395,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Insider trade positions for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 27.40% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 240,654, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 80,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in GOVX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 399,962 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,962 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.