Wall Street Analyst Initiated Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. What else is Wall St. saying

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] price surged by 12.81 percent to reach at $18.03. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Pollo Tropical® Is Beyond Excited To Help You Start The New Year With A Resolution You Can Keep – And Eat.

Pollo Tropical® is announcing new menu items for those who want a delicious way to eat well this new year.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Back by popular demand, Pollo Tropical is once again offering their Vegan Picadillo in a Tropichop® and Wrap. The Vegan Picadillo is made with Beyond Beef®, a 100% plant-based ground meat made by Beyond Meat®, peppers and onions in a tomato-based sauce. Guests can now create their own Tropichop® by choosing a base like white rice, brown rice, or lettuce, then topping it off with Vegan Picadillo and your choice of toppings. For those craving a wrap, the Vegan Picadillo Wrap has the same delicious Vegan Picadillo, with your choice of white or brown rice, plus Pollo’s famous black beans and sweet plantains, all in a tortilla.

A sum of 12803872 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. Beyond Meat Inc. shares reached a high of $164.2511 and dropped to a low of $141.76 until finishing in the latest session at $158.73.

The one-year BYND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -39.24. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $114.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $94, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on BYND stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 144 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 8.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.30. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.42, while it was recorded at 142.18 for the last single week of trading, and 136.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

BYND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,231 million, or 44.70% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,037,744, which is approximately 18.067% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,046,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.51 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $335.24 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 40.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 10,190,975 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 3,144,320 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 13,318,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,654,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,945,167 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,370 shares during the same period.