Verastem Inc. [VSTM] moved down -8.41: Why It’s Important

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] closed the trading session at $1.96 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.94, while the highest price level was $2.155. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., to Depart Verastem Oncology.

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, announced the departure of the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., effective immediately. Dr. Neumann has left to accept a position at another Company.

“Our team is making significant advances in achieving the Company’s strategic goals, including maximizing the broad potential of our development programs. Dr. Neumann’s tenure was brief, and we expect his departure will have no impact on our continued progress,” said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. “In combination with our medical affairs and clinical teams as well as external partners, we remain focused on our work to solve unmet needs in RAS positive cancers.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.98 percent and weekly performance of -20.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, VSTM reached to a volume of 5829583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55.

VSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1070, while it was recorded at 2.1380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7597 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137 million, or 45.40% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,337,965, which is approximately 11.343% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 10,747,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.0 million in VSTM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.52 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly -0.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 11,284,687 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 18,695,935 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 34,135,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,116,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,738,565 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 12,434,771 shares during the same period.