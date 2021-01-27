U.S. Bancorp [USB] moved down -1.25: Why It’s Important

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $45.19 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2021 that U.S. Bank Introduces Passive Currency Hedge Service for Institutional Investors.

U.S. Bank announced that it has enhanced its suite of Foreign Exchange (FX) solutions with a new passive currency hedging service to support asset managers and asset owners.

The new U.S. Bank Global Currency Management solution offers institutional investors a highly automated and scalable solution for portfolio and share class currency hedging with available look-through and index replication strategies.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.79 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $45.18 to $46.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 7895844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $54.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 34.75.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.78, while it was recorded at 45.61 for the last single week of trading, and 39.10 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.65.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.94. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.90.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $49,765 million, or 75.80% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,402,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.44 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 44,948,365 shares. Additionally, 711 investors decreased positions by around 50,608,474 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,005,677,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,101,234,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,784,346 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,504,568 shares during the same period.