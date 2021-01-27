ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Stock trading around $1.30 per share: What’s Next?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.30 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Granted 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) announced that on January 21, 2021, the Company received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualification Department to meet Nasdaq’s continuing listing requirements by maintaining a minimum bid price per share of $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. The Company now has until July 19, 2021 to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A) on July 24, 2020 and was given until January 20, 2021 to regain compliance.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. represents 38.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.00 million with the latest information. TBLT stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 12635025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for TBLT stock

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 59.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.39 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8855, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8856 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 794,176, which is approximately -0.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 94,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.1 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 154,364 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 453,762 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 508,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,116,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,814 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 427,220 shares during the same period.