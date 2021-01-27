TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is 33.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] price surged by 7.33 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on December 29, 2020 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, announced that the company will participate at the following investor conferences:.

A sum of 12324084 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.16M shares. TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares reached a high of $1.70 and dropped to a low of $1.50 until finishing in the latest session at $1.61.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 35.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2954, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TXMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $254 million, or 54.10% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,057,812, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 11.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,691,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.09 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.04 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 14,576,847 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,351,011 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 134,000,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,928,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,192,930 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,792,389 shares during the same period.