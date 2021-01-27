The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] moved down -7.84: Why It’s Important

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] closed the trading session at $7.41 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.70, while the highest price level was $8.24. The company report on January 22, 2021 that The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to shareholders, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of GEO distributions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.37 percent and weekly performance of -18.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, GEO reached to a volume of 24258162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2019, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GEO stock. On March 08, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for GEO shares from 52 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GEO stock trade performance evaluation

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.39. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.73. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $7,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The GEO Group Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $632 million, or 66.50% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,847,629, which is approximately -1.813% of the company’s market cap and around 3.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,197,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.11 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.51 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly -5.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 8,121,663 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 12,518,687 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 57,957,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,598,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,559 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 950,601 shares during the same period.