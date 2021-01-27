Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] is 173.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Steel Connect Inc. [NASDAQ: STCN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 44.30%. The company report on January 23, 2021 that Steel Partners Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on Passing of Tommy Lasorda.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) (“Steel Connect” or the “Company”) released a letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on the passing of Tommy Lasorda.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005435/en/.

Over the last 12 months, STCN stock rose by 47.26%.

The market cap for the stock reached $144.33 million, with 61.89 million shares outstanding and 55.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 789.85K shares, STCN stock reached a trading volume of 1153541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Connect Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for STCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for STCN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

STCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.30. With this latest performance, STCN shares gained by 177.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 305.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.54 for Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.01, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 0.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Steel Connect Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.14 and a Gross Margin at +14.39. Steel Connect Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for STCN is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 519.75. Additionally, STCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 853.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Steel Connect Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

STCN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Connect Inc. go to 10.00%.

Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69 million, or 47.30% of STCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STCN stocks are: STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. with ownership of 18,182,705, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,437,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.24 million in STCN stocks shares; and GABELLI FUNDS LLC, currently with $3.92 million in STCN stock with ownership of nearly 305.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Connect Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Connect Inc. [NASDAQ:STCN] by around 1,813,103 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,461,742 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 24,980,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,255,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STCN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,575 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,636,672 shares during the same period.