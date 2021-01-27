STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] gain 31.87% so far this year. What now?

STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ: STAA] gained 16.38% or 14.7 points to close at $104.47 with a heavy trading volume of 3477695 shares. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Elizabeth Yeu, M.D. and K. Peony Yu, M.D. Appointed to STAAR Surgical Board of Directors.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, announced the appointments of Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., Partner, Virginia Eye Consultants, and K. Peony Yu, M.D., retired Chief Medical Officer, FibroGen Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2021.

“The addition of Dr. Elizabeth Yeu and Dr. K. Peony Yu to our Board of Directors illustrates STAAR’s commitment to excellence, the surgeon community and growth,” said Dr. Gil Kliman, Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee of STAAR Surgical’s Board of Directors. “Elizabeth is a renowned, highly-respected ophthalmic surgeon, and thought leader within the Ophthalmology community. For several years, she has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Peony is an accomplished physician and healthcare executive who, with more than 25 years of biomedical leadership and patient care experience, has led key clinical programs and global product approvals. Elizabeth and Peony collectively bring a wealth of additional clinical, business and growth perspectives, and we are delighted to have both doctors join STAAR’s Board.”.

It opened the trading session at $96.99, the shares rose to $105.44 and dropped to $96.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STAA points out that the company has recorded 83.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -350.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 496.78K shares, STAA reached to a volume of 3477695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAA shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for STAAR Surgical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for STAAR Surgical Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on STAA stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for STAA shares from 50 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAAR Surgical Company is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAA in the course of the last twelve months was 2363.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

Trading performance analysis for STAA stock

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.75. With this latest performance, STAA shares gained by 27.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.52 for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.01, while it was recorded at 92.83 for the last single week of trading, and 59.42 for the last 200 days.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +74.54. STAAR Surgical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STAA is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.97. Additionally, STAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] managed to generate an average of $25,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.STAAR Surgical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STAAR Surgical Company posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAAR Surgical Company go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]

There are presently around $3,527 million, or 92.00% of STAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAA stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 10,795,348, which is approximately -0.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,343,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.18 million in STAA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $292.25 million in STAA stock with ownership of nearly -7.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAAR Surgical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ:STAA] by around 3,405,989 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 5,292,720 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 30,593,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,292,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,697 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,144 shares during the same period.