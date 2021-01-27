Square Inc. [SQ] Stock trading around $209.17 per share: What’s Next?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] price plunged by -3.45 percent to reach at -$7.47. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Bitcoin, Digital Wallets, AI and the Cloud: CEOs of Square, PayPal, Logiq, and Alibaba Driving New Revenue Growth Opportunities.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Square (NYSE:SQ), Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Bitcoin and digital currency adoption is being driven by the convergence of AI, Big Data, Smart Phones, and financial innovation – driving massive new growth opportunities in all aspects of financial services. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

A sum of 9990511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.70M shares. Square Inc. shares reached a high of $219.00 and dropped to a low of $208.71 until finishing in the latest session at $209.17.

The one-year SQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.37. The average equity rating for SQ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $221.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $220 to $295. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 9.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 424.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, SQ shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.86, while it was recorded at 218.99 for the last single week of trading, and 148.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Square Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.82. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $97,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 39.49%.

Square Inc. [SQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,477 million, or 77.40% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 35,100,493, which is approximately -0.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,172,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.85 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.93 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 1.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 31,519,007 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 36,731,344 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 220,878,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,128,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,505,479 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,920,394 shares during the same period.