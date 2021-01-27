SOS Limited [SOS] Is Currently -5.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] traded at a low on 01/27/21, posting a -5.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on January 21, 2021 that SOS Ltd. Enters into the Purchase Agreement to Acquire 15645 Mining Rigs, BTC Hash Power 527P, ETH Hash Power 1056G.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced it has entered into a purchase agreement to procure 14238 BTC mining rigs with BTC Hash Power of approximately 527P, as well as 1408 ETH mining rigs with Hash Power of approximately 1056G as part of SOS’ plan to execute its strategic plan of cloud cryptocurrency mining in pursuit of the rising cryptocurrency prices.

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing and service provider, with a nationwide membership base of approximately 20 million in China. Recently, SOS has outlined its strategy in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, which includes a series of initiatives to expand its business into cryptocurrency mining as well as cryptocurrency security and insurance. The core infrastructure of SOS rescue, insurance marketing and service supply chain is built on big data, blockchain-based technology, cloud computing, AI, satellite, and 5G network, etc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7948108 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SOS Limited stands at 8.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.51%.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $98.47 million, with 6.76 million shares outstanding and 0.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 7948108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOS Limited [SOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SOS stock performed recently?

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 68.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

Earnings analysis for SOS Limited [SOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

Insider trade positions for SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 37,215, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.89% of the total institutional ownership; KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 32,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $37000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly -54.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 53,390 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 142,449 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 84,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,390 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 119,490 shares during the same period.