Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] moved down -11.89: Why It’s Important

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.89 during the day while it closed the day at $1.63. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Soligenix Poised to Announce US Commercialization Plans of SGX301 in the Treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 25, 2021) – PCG Digital: Advancing health care innovation is a cornerstone of thorough public health policy. Researching and developing new treatments for unmet medical needs has become increasingly important as the world continues to battle through the worst pandemic in our lifetime. While the news and focus of health innovation continues to be largely on COVID-19, medical breakthroughs continue to progress across the board.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) is one such biopharmaceutical company that has made big strides against unmet medical needs. Recently, the company released data from the Phase 3 FLASH clinical trial of its SGX301 candidate for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which showed strong positive effects.

Soligenix Inc. stock has also loss -2.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNGX stock has declined by -10.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.47% and gained 27.34% year-on date.

The market cap for SNGX stock reached $45.30 million, with 29.57 million shares outstanding and 28.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 9367667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

SNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 21.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8918, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8818 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.82 and a Gross Margin at -10.94. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.94.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -281.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$584,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.40% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 871,184, which is approximately 5.87% of the company’s market cap and around 3.85% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.41 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 371,100 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 365,830 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,989,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,726,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,932 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 359,099 shares during the same period.