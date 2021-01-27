Societe Generale lifts International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] loss -2.19% or -2.55 points to close at $113.78 with a heavy trading volume of 9340758 shares. The company report on January 26, 2021 that IFF Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

IFF to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 10.

IFF (NYSE:IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $117.50, the shares rose to $117.93 and dropped to $113.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IFF points out that the company has recorded -11.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, IFF reached to a volume of 9340758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $138.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on IFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

Trading performance analysis for IFF stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.95, while it was recorded at 116.40 for the last single week of trading, and 121.06 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.24. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of $33,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 1.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

There are presently around $11,583 million, or 98.90% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD with ownership of 24,130,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,378,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly -3.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 4,419,125 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 5,793,476 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 91,591,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,804,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,209 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 833,798 shares during the same period.