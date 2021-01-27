Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] closed the trading session at $42.78 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.62, while the highest price level was $42.895. The company report on January 14, 2021 that LogicMonitor Appoints Former Slack Executive Christina Kosmowski as President.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.16M shares, WORK reached to a volume of 8895193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $43.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $20 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WORK stock. On December 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WORK shares from 37 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for WORK in the course of the last twelve months was 529.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

WORK stock trade performance evaluation

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, WORK shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.67, while it was recorded at 42.62 for the last single week of trading, and 32.22 for the last 200 days.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.49 and a Gross Margin at +84.58. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.58.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.00. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$279,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,881 million, or 78.20% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 65,857,099, which is approximately 1.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 61,997,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in WORK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.61 billion in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 15.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Slack Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 105,223,753 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 53,054,072 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 259,703,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,980,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,724,079 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 15,992,722 shares during the same period.