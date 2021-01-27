Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] moved up 12.12: Why It’s Important

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.13%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce IND Application for Vicineum™ Accepted for Review by the National Medical Products Administration in China.

Clinical trial expected to be initiated shortly after NMPA approval of the IND.

Sesen Bio to receive $3M milestone payment upon IND approval.

Over the last 12 months, SESN stock rose by 107.77%. The average equity rating for SESN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $240.72 million, with 129.34 million shares outstanding and 125.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, SESN stock reached a trading volume of 12564799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.49.

SESN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.13. With this latest performance, SESN shares gained by 46.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4122, while it was recorded at 1.6780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0381 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sesen Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SESN is now -421.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,228.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,228.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$4,300,000 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

SESN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 17.90% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: TRV GP, LLC with ownership of 4,841,591, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,700,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.73 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 57.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 5,049,852 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 762,136 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,267,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,079,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 764,159 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 89,657 shares during the same period.