Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $21

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.64%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Regions Bank Names Abbas Merchant as Chief Marketing Officer as Michele Elrod Announces Retirement.

Merchant to build on foundation established by Elrod during her successful 37-year career with the bank.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Regions Bank on Monday announced Abbas Merchant as chief marketing officer, succeeding Michele Elrod in leading the bank’s Corporate Marketing group.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 14.89%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.33. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.10 billion, with 960.00 million shares outstanding and 956.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.81M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 8186629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.30, while it was recorded at 17.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.62. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.90.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 7.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.09. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $80,863 per employee.

RF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,246 million, or 75.10% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,955,178, which is approximately -3.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,287,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $954.88 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly 1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 28,895,893 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 51,173,379 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 609,871,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 689,940,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,313,020 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,864,455 shares during the same period.