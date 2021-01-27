Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock Upgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $86

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] jumped around 0.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $67.20 at the close of the session, up 1.39%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Announces 2021 Outlook.

Exceeded 2020 cash conservation commitments.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 results, and announced its 2021 outlook.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is now -6.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RTX Stock saw the intraday high of $70.93 and lowest of $67.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.45, which means current price is +3.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 13310609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $84.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 943.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.52, while it was recorded at 67.60 for the last single week of trading, and 63.69 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $77,402 million, or 77.10% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 129,358,164, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 123,514,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.56 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

861 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 84,332,695 shares. Additionally, 1,060 investors decreased positions by around 82,394,252 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 985,082,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,809,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,421,839 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 37,116,948 shares during the same period.