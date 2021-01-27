Raymond James slashes price target on Fisker Inc. [FSR] – find out why.

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -1.62% or -0.24 points to close at $14.62 with a heavy trading volume of 12842948 shares. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Fisker Intelligent Pilot: The Next Generation of Driver Assistance.

Fisker Ocean SUV will be launched with Fisker Intelligent (FI) Pilot, which will deliver industry-unique features and experiences, including over-the-air updates.

Fisker Ocean will be engineered with hardware to support future upgrades, higher levels of autonomy and advanced driver assistance features, delivered through post-production software-based updates.

It opened the trading session at $14.90, the shares rose to $15.6199 and dropped to $14.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded 9.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.93M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 12842948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.16, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

There are presently around $204 million, or 26.10% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,976,000, which is approximately -39.903% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, holding 2,213,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.37 million in FSR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $22.29 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 8,685,617 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 36,830,372 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 31,566,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,949,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,225,334 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 27,878,694 shares during the same period.