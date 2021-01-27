Piper Sandler slashes price target on Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] – find out why.

Repro Med Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: KRMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.26%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that KORU Medical Systems Reports Preliminary Full Year 2020 Results; Announces CEO Transition.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, reported preliminary financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company also announced that seasoned home infusion executive and KORU Medical Board member, Jim Beck, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Don Pettigrew has resigned as President and CEO, and the Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to assist in the search process to identify a replacement CEO.

Preliminary revenue for full year 2020 is expected to be approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% compared with $23.2 million in 2019.

Over the last 12 months, KRMD stock dropped by -28.78%. The average equity rating for KRMD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $189.48 million, with 43.92 million shares outstanding and 39.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.90K shares, KRMD stock reached a trading volume of 2910825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Repro Med Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Repro Med Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on KRMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repro Med Systems Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRMD in the course of the last twelve months was 236.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

KRMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.26. With this latest performance, KRMD shares dropped by -32.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Repro Med Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.28 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Repro Med Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for KRMD is now 38.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.40. Additionally, KRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] managed to generate an average of $7,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Repro Med Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

KRMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Repro Med Systems Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRMD.

Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124 million, or 62.20% of KRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRMD stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,832,419, which is approximately -2.83% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,257,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.42 million in KRMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.82 million in KRMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repro Med Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Repro Med Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:KRMD] by around 1,592,026 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,003,814 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,025,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,621,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRMD stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 590,414 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 920,243 shares during the same period.