Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $85

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] price surged by 0.40 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on January 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pinterest, Inc. – PINS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 25, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”)(NYSE: PINS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pinterest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 13779371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.48M shares. Pinterest Inc. shares reached a high of $75.07 and dropped to a low of $68.61 until finishing in the latest session at $73.37.

The one-year PINS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.11. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $74.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 226.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.90, while it was recorded at 72.72 for the last single week of trading, and 40.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

PINS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,061 million, or 73.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,442,981, which is approximately 25.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,692,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.25 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 119,117,775 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 58,075,352 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 205,265,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,458,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,912,315 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,519,098 shares during the same period.