Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Revenue clocked in at $6.77 billion, up 1.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] closed the trading session at $180.43 on 01/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $179.50, while the highest price level was $195.11. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Fintech, Esports, and E-Commerce: How CEO’s of Logiq, NetEase, FansUnite and Pinduoduo are Positioning Their Companies to Dominate in New Digital Transformation Mega-Trend.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD).

Accelerating digital transformation is the tailwind driving new global revenue growth opportunities in E-Sports, Fintech, and E-commerce, globally. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.55 percent and weekly performance of 11.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 128.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.65M shares, PDD reached to a volume of 12592468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $156.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $85 to $192. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $160, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 11.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 62.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 383.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.62, while it was recorded at 172.98 for the last single week of trading, and 96.46 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.33 and a Gross Margin at +78.92. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.12.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -34.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.98. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$173,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,083 million, or 27.50% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 23,900,719, which is approximately -7.301% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,253,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 35,445,527 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 40,562,354 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 151,685,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,693,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,271,396 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,379,386 shares during the same period.