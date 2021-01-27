ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain 10.30% so far this year. What now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] slipped around -0.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.10 at the close of the session, down -2.35%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that ON Semiconductor Enhances IoT Asset Management with Angle of Arrival (AoA) Location Technology.

The software solution features the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System™ for asset tracking and monitoring applications.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, announced the availability of the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System™ for the RSL10, the industry’s lowest power Flash-based Bluetooth® Low Energy radio System on Chip (SoC). Provided in a user-friendly CMSIS-Pack format, the solution allows manufacturers to design ultra-low-power indoor asset tracking applications with Direction Finding features and advanced Angle of Arrival (AoA) technology.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 10.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $37.29 and lowest of $36.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.43, which means current price is +11.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 8538781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $35.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ON stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 33 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 76.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.03, while it was recorded at 37.23 for the last single week of trading, and 23.32 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.68. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 9.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.87. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $6,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.78%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $14,670 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,409,236, which is approximately 34.414% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,996,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 3.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 35,897,099 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 42,287,930 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 328,176,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,361,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,007,612 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 15,499,186 shares during the same period.