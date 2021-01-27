Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain 10.16% so far this year. What now?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] gained 6.93% or 1.49 points to close at $22.99 with a heavy trading volume of 8773847 shares. The company report on January 26, 2021 that The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® Improved in January.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® improved moderately in January, after decreasing in December. The Index now stands at 89.3 (1985=100), up from 87.1 in December. However, the Present Situation Index – based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions – decreased from 87.2 to 84.4. The Expectations Index – based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions – increased from 87.0 in December to 92.5 this month.

The monthly Consumer Confidence Survey®, based on a probability-design random sample, is conducted for The Conference Board by Nielsen, a leading global provider of information and analytics around what consumers buy and watch. The cutoff date for the preliminary results was January 14.

It opened the trading session at $21.68, the shares rose to $23.99 and dropped to $21.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLSN points out that the company has recorded 55.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 8773847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $21.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NLSN stock

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.36 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.18, while it was recorded at 22.06 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.25 and a Gross Margin at +44.94. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.39.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 8.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.46. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 353.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$9,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nielsen Holdings plc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to -2.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $8,776 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,886,015, which is approximately -2.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,337,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.4 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $615.35 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly -2.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 25,048,070 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 17,977,522 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 338,692,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,718,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,185,496 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,299,167 shares during the same period.