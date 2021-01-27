Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Is Currently 26.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] gained 26.43% or 0.37 points to close at $1.77 with a heavy trading volume of 11090585 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Motus GI Announces European Clearance of Enhanced Pure-Vu® GEN2 System to Harmonize with U.S. Configuration.

Regulatory approval for enhanced system is a key milestone that supports evaluation of strategic partnership opportunities in the EU- – -U.S. commercial rollout of Pure-Vu® GEN2 System enhancements initiated in Q4 2020.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced receiving approval from DEKRA (EU Notified Body) for enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 System. The enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 System were introduced to commercial customers in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2020.

It opened the trading session at $1.65, the shares rose to $1.99 and dropped to $1.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOTS points out that the company has recorded 31.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -284.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MOTS reached to a volume of 11090585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 300.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, MOTS shares gained by 77.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0481, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0677 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21870.09 and a Gross Margin at -235.51. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21575.70.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -102.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.95. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$471,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]

There are presently around $22 million, or 42.90% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,210,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,806,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.74 million in MOTS stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $5.09 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 2,881,585 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,124,062 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,536,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,542,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,876,456 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 790,840 shares during the same period.