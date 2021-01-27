MKM Partners lifts Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] closed the trading session at $214.61 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $214.17, while the highest price level was $233.00. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot.

Company to Make its Debut on the Largest Global Advertising Stage.

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced that it will run its first Super Bowl ad during Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021. This announcement follows a year where businesses have been tested at different levels, requiring them to adapt to new circumstances, and Fiverr has become an important resource for many of them as they have pivoted their businesses. This new ad will be an evolution of the company’s recently launched campaign, “It Starts Here”, which went live in September 2020 and focused on SMBs as they navigated digital transformation with support from freelancers on Fiverr.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.00 percent and weekly performance of -10.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 151.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, FVRR reached to a volume of 2048566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $212.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $148 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $270, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FVRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 16.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 911.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

FVRR stock trade performance evaluation

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.68. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 741.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.29, while it was recorded at 234.55 for the last single week of trading, and 126.33 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.51. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.91.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -33.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] managed to generate an average of -$81,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiverr International Ltd. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FVRR.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,884 million, or 59.50% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: DEER VII & CO. LTD. with ownership of 3,084,268, which is approximately -11.111% of the company’s market cap and around 31.02% of the total institutional ownership; ACCEL LONDON III ASSOCIATES L.P., holding 2,746,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.33 million in FVRR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $219.07 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly 100.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 5,820,348 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 3,538,252 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,368,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,727,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,701,873 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 200,568 shares during the same period.