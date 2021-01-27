Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 14.22M – now what?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] traded at a high on 01/25/21, posting a 6.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.21. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Mendelsohn has 20+ Years’ Experience in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12791104 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 16.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.58%.

The market cap for TMBR stock reached $14.22 million, with 18.89 million shares outstanding and 6.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 12791104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.54.

How has TMBR stock performed recently?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.63. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 59.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9787, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9115 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Insider trade positions for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.30% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 158,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 14,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $13000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 184,926 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 58,740 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 55,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,897 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 57,678 shares during the same period.