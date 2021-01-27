Market cap of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] reaches 1.60B – now what?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] loss -4.79% or -0.7 points to close at $13.90 with a heavy trading volume of 7990129 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, IPOF reached to a volume of 7990129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.92

Trading performance analysis for IPOF stock

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF], while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]

6 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 479,631 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 479,631 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.