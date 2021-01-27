Market cap of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] reaches 1.36B – now what?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] plunged by -$2.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.448 during the day while it closed the day at $18.43. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Ocular Therapeutix™ Presents Interim Topline Data from the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC in Patients with Primary Open Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension at the 10th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum.

Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced plans to present data on OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant for the treatment of patients with primary open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension at the Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum being held virtually on January 30th. As part of the event, Michael Goldstein, M.D., M.B.A., President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix, has narrated a presentation on the OTX-TIC Phase 1 study that is available and can be accessed on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Ocular Therapeutix website.

The Phase 1, prospective, multi-center, open-label, clinical trial is intended to evaluate safety, biological activity, durability, and tolerability of OTX-TIC for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Interim data presented at Glaucoma 360 are from the four fully enrolled cohorts (cohort 1=5 subjects, cohort 2=4 subjects, cohort 3=5 subjects, and cohort 4=5 subjects). Formulations of cohort 3 and 4 hydrogel implant include composition for faster dissolution when compared with cohorts 1 and 2.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock has also loss -8.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCUL stock has inclined by 81.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 117.85% and lost -10.97% year-on date.

The market cap for OCUL stock reached $1.36 billion, with 75.30 million shares outstanding and 63.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 1750592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on OCUL stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OCUL shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.68.

OCUL stock trade performance evaluation

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, OCUL shares dropped by -16.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.25, while it was recorded at 19.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $728 million, or 55.20% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,984,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.66% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.55 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.27 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 12.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 3,959,205 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,267,132 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,257,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,484,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,469 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,378,914 shares during the same period.