Market cap of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] reaches 176.83M – now what?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] closed the trading session at $4.26 on 01/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.2984, while the highest price level was $4.51. The company report on December 23, 2020 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Common Dividend of $0.03 per Share.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.41 percent and weekly performance of 45.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, MITT reached to a volume of 20680948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 4.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $3 to $1.75. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on MITT stock. On August 08, 2016, analysts increased their price target for MITT shares from 15.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

MITT stock trade performance evaluation

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.89. With this latest performance, MITT shares gained by 31.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.20 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.51 and a Gross Margin at +92.23. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.08.

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.26. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITT.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 31.70% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3,679,634, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, holding 1,769,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in MITT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.84 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly -50.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 6,634,893 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 6,164,265 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,791,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,590,743 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,442,931 shares during the same period.