Market Analysts see Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] traded at a high on 01/27/21, posting a 6.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.15. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Velodyne Lidar Signs Multi-Year Sales Agreement with Emesent.

Equipped with Velodyne Sensors, Emesent Autonomous Scanning System Makes Data Capture Fast and Simple for Forestry, Infrastructure, Mapping and Film Industries.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) announced a multi-year sales agreement to provide Puck LITE™ sensors to Emesent, a world-leader in drone autonomy, lidar mapping and data analytics. Emesent is using Velodyne’s lidar sensors to power its award-winning Hovermap mobile scanning system for mapping hazardous and GPS-denied environments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8734865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Velodyne Lidar Inc. stands at 7.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.63%.

The market cap for VLDR stock reached $4.24 billion, with 140.49 million shares outstanding and 16.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 8734865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has VLDR stock performed recently?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.34, while it was recorded at 23.59 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $353 million, or 12.10% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,000,001, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 49.20% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 1,510,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.98 million in VLDR stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $37.73 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 11,242,710 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 9,180,447 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,399,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,023,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,753,534 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,980,484 shares during the same period.