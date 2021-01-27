Market Analysts see Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.73 during the day while it closed the day at $6.14. The company report on December 16, 2020 that UNITY Biotechnology Reports Granting of New Employment Inducement Awards.

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, announced that from December 1, 2020 through December 15, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) granted 2 new employees stock-based awards covering an aggregate of 103,000 shares of UNITY common stock, including options to purchase an aggregate of 103,000 shares of UNITY common stock. The stock-based awards were granted pursuant to the UNITY 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Board in March 2020 to provide for grants to newly hired employees as a material inducement for them to commence employment with UNITY in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Rule 5635(c)(4).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

About UNITYUNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock has also loss -12.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBX stock has inclined by 45.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.39% and gained 17.18% year-on date.

The market cap for UBX stock reached $325.85 million, with 52.48 million shares outstanding and 48.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 800.86K shares, UBX reached a trading volume of 1111693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $33 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

UBX stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.41. With this latest performance, UBX shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 6.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UBX is now -64.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, UBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] managed to generate an average of -$838,541 per employee.Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBX.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $121 million, or 56.50% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,852,417, which is approximately -20.437% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,803,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.35 million in UBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.59 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -6.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 1,179,291 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 6,528,492 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,925,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,633,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 714,449 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,119,786 shares during the same period.