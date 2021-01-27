Market Analysts see The ExOne Company [XONE] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

The ExOne Company [NASDAQ: XONE] jumped around 3.97 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.56 at the close of the session, up 16.14%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that ExOne to 3D Print Lightweight Ceramic-Metal Parts Under New License With Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced it has reached a commercial license agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory to 3D print parts in aluminum-infiltrated boron carbide (B4C).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005331/en/.

The ExOne Company stock is now 200.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XONE Stock saw the intraday high of $28.99 and lowest of $25.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.46, which means current price is +210.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 618.60K shares, XONE reached a trading volume of 1741474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The ExOne Company [XONE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XONE shares is $14.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XONE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The ExOne Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for The ExOne Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on XONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ExOne Company is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has XONE stock performed recently?

The ExOne Company [XONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.88. With this latest performance, XONE shares gained by 138.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.37 for The ExOne Company [XONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 23.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

The ExOne Company [XONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ExOne Company [XONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.44. The ExOne Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.33.

Return on Total Capital for XONE is now -26.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ExOne Company [XONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, XONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ExOne Company [XONE] managed to generate an average of -$48,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The ExOne Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for The ExOne Company [XONE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The ExOne Company posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ExOne Company go to 46.49%.

Insider trade positions for The ExOne Company [XONE]

There are presently around $268 million, or 48.60% of XONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XONE stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,062,980, which is approximately 25.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 1,623,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.92 million in XONE stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $39.92 million in XONE stock with ownership of nearly -0.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ExOne Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in The ExOne Company [NASDAQ:XONE] by around 2,021,212 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 458,503 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,420,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,900,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XONE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 926,129 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 88,900 shares during the same period.